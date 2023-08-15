Lauterbach, Eleanor P. Age 88 of Adams County

Eleanor P. Lauterbach, a cherished presence in the lives of many, peacefully passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Waterford of Wisconsin Rapids, at the age of 88. Her unwavering spirit and legacy of love will forever remain etched in the hearts of those who knew her.

Born on September 20, 1934, in Chicago, Illinois, Eleanor was the beloved daughter of Leopold and Erma (Sprandel) Schultz. She shared her journey of siblinghood with her two sisters, Rosemary and Betty June, as well as two brothers, Leo and John. From the earliest days of her life, Eleanor’s endearing nickname, “Tootsie,” reflected the affectionate nature that she would carry with her throughout her years.

Eleanor’s vibrant path led her through Waller High School in Chicago, after which she embarked on a venture to Florida where she became a dedicated swim instructor. Her heart eventually led her back to Chicago, where she united in marriage with Jack Lecas. Their union was blessed with three children: Stacey, John, and Robert, who remain as a testament to Eleanor’s enduring love and guidance.

Eleanor later relocated to Wisconsin, caring devotedly for her mother and uncle. Her devotion extended beyond her family, as she dedicated three decades of service to Adams County as Deputy Treasurer. It was during this time that she married John Lauterbach.

Eleanor’s zest for life was evident in her myriad of interests – from shopping to bowling, gardening to swimming, and savoring the joys of different movies. She loved to cook and particularly her renowned chicken and dumpling soup was a manifestation of her love and care for her family. Her warm and welcoming nature made her the heart of family gatherings, and her sociable spirit resonated with all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Eleanor was reunited in the embrace of eternity with her parents, Leopold and Erma, her stepfather Peter Lewan, her husband’s Jack Lecas and John Lauterbach, her beloved siblings Rosemary, Betty June, Leo Jr., and John Jr. (Pat), her dear aunt Eleanor, and her nephew Mark.

Left to cherish her memory are her devoted children: John (Diane), Robbie, and Stacey (Duane Lenz); her beloved grandchildren: Charlotte, Kelly, Melissa, Jamie (Cheryl), and Theresa; and her treasured great-grandchildren: Amara, Christopher, Mya, Zander, Ryan, Michael, Heather, and Jamie Jr. Eleanor’s love extended to nieces, nephews, other relatives, and a wide circle of friends who shared in her life’s journey.

The celebration of Eleanor’s life will be honored with funeral services at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Interment will follow at the Easton Cemetery. Prior to the service, friends and loved ones are invited to pay their respects during visitation hours starting from 12:00 Noon at Roseberry’s Funeral Home.

For those who wish to express their condolences and find additional information, please visit www.roseberrys.com.

Eleanor P. Lauterbach’s life reflects love, laughter, and cherished moments. As we bid farewell to a remarkable soul, let us carry forward her legacy of warmth, generosity, and an unbreakable bond of family and friendship.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.