'Latino voices will be heard': Hispanic voters are a rising electoral demographic in Wisconsin
“I’m seeing a level of excitement and motivation in our community that I have not seen before. So, Latino voices will be heard.” Darryl Morin of Forward Latino.
'He was a Green Bay treasure': Remembering singer-songwriter Dana Erlandson, dead at 64
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 2, 2020 at 8:38 PM
The singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist was a constant on the Green Bay music scene for more than 40 years.
Forensic genealogy led to Racine man's arrest in 1986 homicide of Lisa Holstead of Green...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 2, 2020 at 8:32 PM
Genetic genealogy uses DNA evidence from the scene to find a suspect's relatives and then investigators can narrow that list down to the suspect themselves.
Packers shut down practices and meetings due to COVID-19 lockdown
by Raymond Neupert on November 2, 2020 at 8:32 PM
The Green Bay Packers are going into a COVID-19 lockdown. The Green Bay packers said on Monday that one of their players has tested positive for COVID-19 following Sunday’s loss to the Vikings. The whole organization is now going into […]
Bail set at $2 million for Kyle Rittenhouse at initial Kenosha court appearance
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 2, 2020 at 8:15 PM
The father of a man killed by Kyle Rittenhouse spoke out at his initial court hearing Monday, saying militia groups might harbor Rittenhouse.
Artists, musicians get a boost from state grants to boost industry hit hard by coronavirus
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 2, 2020 at 6:52 PM
A Door County string ensemble working with Green Bay students and a mural project in Portage County are among recipients of a WEDC grant to help put the state's creative economy back to work.
Your guide to the election in the Green Bay area
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 2, 2020 at 6:17 PM
A look at each contested race in the Green Bay area, with candidate Q&As and information about the election.
Tomah Health Hopsice Touch Love Light Program
by WRJC WebMaster on November 2, 2020 at 6:06 PM
Packers rookie RB AJ Dillon tests positive for COVID-19
by Bill Scott on November 2, 2020 at 5:39 PM
With the Green Bay Packers on a short week and their next game at San Francisco on Thursday night, rookie running back AJ Dillon has tested positive for COVID-19. NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero first reported the news this morning. Dillon will […]
