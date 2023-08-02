Latest Trump indictment cites Wisconsin fake electors plot
Charges filed Tuesday against Trump include conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government and witness tampering.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
SS Badger Lake Michigan Carferry ends 2023 season early after ramp damage in Ludington
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on August 2, 2023 at 2:34 AM
When the Badger made its last sail July 21, a failure to the counterweight structure on the port side of the Badger's ramp system failed.
Trump indictment recap: Jack Smith details how Trump allegedly tried to steal 2020...
by USA TODAY on August 2, 2023 at 1:59 AM
Donald Trump was indicted federally and charged with election fraud, potentially the most serious criminal charges he faces in three cases.
Janet Protasiewicz sworn in as Supreme Court justice, ushering in an ideological shift
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 2, 2023 at 12:34 AM
The ideological majority of the Wisconsin Supreme Court shifts with liberal Justice Janet Protasiewicz joining the court.
Wisconsin fake elector scheme is at the center of Donald Trump indictment
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 1, 2023 at 11:51 PM
Wisconsin is at the center of an indictment of former President Donald Trump into a conspiracy to steal the 2020 election from President Joe Biden.
Climate change could collapse a key Atlantic Ocean current. How that could affect...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 1, 2023 at 9:23 PM
A UW scientist says Wisconsin could see major warming if an Atlantic current that helps shape weather patterns collapses.
EAA AirVenture Oshkosh had another record-breaking year in 2023. Here's a look at the...
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on August 1, 2023 at 9:05 PM
The Experimental Aircraft Association released the final numbers for the 70th EAA AirVenture Oshkosh Fly-In & Convention Aug. 1.
New liberal majority on state Supreme Court to fire director of state court system
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 1, 2023 at 7:31 PM
Randy Koschnick, who has been the director of state courts since 2017, said he was informed by a liberal justice that he would be dismissed Tuesday.
Bellevue man identified in fatal crash; 2 cars, not 3, believed to have hit him early...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 1, 2023 at 6:26 PM
Authorities now believe only two cars, not three, struck Bellevue resident Kenneth J. Kraynik and killed him.
Green Bay man dies in collision between semi and minivan Tuesday on South Broadway
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 1, 2023 at 6:17 PM
South Broadway was closed for over four hours, reopening at around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.
