Latest totals: How much snow fell in the Madison area?
The snowstorm that began Thursday afternoon has finally ended for southern Wisconsin east of Dane County, leaving behind some impressive totals.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Green Bay man pleads not guilty to charges he stabbed to death 2 women; he has previous...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 10, 2023 at 5:33 PM
Richard Sotka, 48, is charged with the stabbing deaths of his girlfriend, a 58-year-old Green Bay woman, and her friend, a 53-year-old Bellevue woman.
-
‘Tibet Day’ proclaimed in Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on March 10, 2023 at 5:21 PM
Wisconsin’s Tibetan community commemorated the anniversary of a March 10, 1959 uprising in Lhasa, the capital city of Tibet, against Communist Chinese occupation of the country. Thousands of Tibetans lost their lives in the ensuing uprising. […]
-
With pandemic emergency over, 300,000 Wisconsin residents could lose Medicaid coverage
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 10, 2023 at 5:11 PM
Automatic Medicaid re-enrollment is ending. Health officials are telling recipients to watch for information on how to go through the renewal process.
-
De Pere School Board candidates talk book bans, parent complaint policies and facilities
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 10, 2023 at 4:08 PM
The four candidates met Thursday night to answer community questions about book bans, parental complaint policies, vouchers and their priorities.
-
Legislators fear Potawatomi Park tower repairs may come too late to save it
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 10, 2023 at 10:55 AM
Door County state legislators asked to immediately approve emergency funds for the tower, saying it may not survive until proposed work begins.
-
Republicans signal they will block policies requiring meningitis vaccination for 7th...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 9, 2023 at 8:54 PM
The Evers administration is promoting meningitis vaccination for 7th graders and new rules for chickenpox vaccinations for school age children.
-
Republicans blocked a meningitis vaccine requirement for 7th graders. What's behind the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 9, 2023 at 7:13 PM
The blocked rules would have required meningitis shots for 7th and 12th graders, required proof of previous chickenpox to avoid mandatory vaccination.
-
Hansen, Goldie G. Age 94 of Camp Douglas
by WRJC WebMaster on March 9, 2023 at 6:37 PM
-
Assembly leaders violated the law in handling records into lawmaker Staush Gruszynski's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 9, 2023 at 5:49 PM
Assembly leaders violated the law in their handling of for records of harassment accusations against then-state Rep. Staush Gruszynski.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.