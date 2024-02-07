Latest MU Poll shows 50/50 split between Biden & Trump

The latest Marquette Poll projects a tight race for President in Wisconsin. The Marquette University Law School poll surveyed 930 registered voters in Wisconsin between January 24 and 31. Forty-nine percent said they would vote for former President Donald Trump and 49 percent said they’d vote for President Joe Biden. The poll’s margin of error […] Source: WRN.com







