Latest deadly weather in US kills at least 20 as storms carve path of ruin across multiple states
Powerful storms have killed at least 20 people, injured hundreds and left a wide trail of destruction across Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. The storms obliterated homes and destroyed a truck stop where drivers took shelter during the latest deadly weather…
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on May 27, 2024 at 10:25 AM
Watch out for storm chasing repair crews (MADISON) If you are still digging out after last week’s storms, don’t rely on a repair crew that just shows up at your house. Wisconsin Consumer Protection director Michelle Reinen says many of […]
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 24, 2024 at 7:25 PM
The Brewers open a series against Boston tonight – Packers sign 2nd round pick – Admirals look to wrap up series in Grand Rapids
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 5/23
by WRJC WebMaster on May 24, 2024 at 4:07 PM
Smith and Barker Advance to State Meet for New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on May 24, 2024 at 4:05 PM
Hillsboro Softball Wins 3rd Straight Regional Championship
by WRJC WebMaster on May 24, 2024 at 4:05 PM
Vehicle vs Bear Accident in Rural Hillsboro
by WRJC WebMaster on May 24, 2024 at 2:18 PM
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 24, 2024 at 11:01 AM
Celtics take 2-0 series lead and Pacers may be without Tyrese Haliburton – NCAA D-3 Super Regionals start at Whitewater
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Bob Hague on May 24, 2024 at 8:50 AM
Former governors Thompson, Walker named Wisconsin delegates to RNC (MILWAUKEE) The Republican Party of Wisconsin names delegates to this summer’s convention in Milwaukee. The RPW’s list of 41 delegates has some familiar names, including […]
No safe amount: UW professor & Manitowoc native on newest alcohol science
by bhague@wrn.com on May 23, 2024 at 10:05 PM
New research shows the safest amount of alcohol is none, with consumption tied to various cancers. Bob Hague interviewed Dr. Noelle LoConte, an oncologist and associate Professor of Medicine at UW Madison.
