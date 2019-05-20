Late season snow hits far northern Wisconsin
There was an unhappy surprise for far northern Wisconsin this weekend as snow fell. National Weather Service Meteorologist Bill Leatham says it was raining so hard that it turned to snow. “We had enough rainfall and snowfall coming down quick enough that it was cooling the atmosphere and keeping temperatures in the low to mid-thirties.” […]
Source: WRN.com
