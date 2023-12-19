Late Layup Lift Bangor Over Hillsboro Boys

The Hillsboro Tigers Boys basketball team lost a heartbreaker to Bangor 54-53 Tuesday night. Hillsboro took the lead late in the game on a layup by Ben Koopman but Bangor answered with a layup by Nolan Michek to take the lead for good with 5.6 seconds to go. Hillsboro could not convert at the other ended falling in heartbreaking fashion. The loss drops Hillsboro to 2-1 in the conference and 3-4 overall. Bangor improves to 3-0 and 3-2 overall. Ben Koopman led the Tigers with 15points while Isiah Stokes added 13. Bangor was led by Chase Horstman who finished with a game high 24 points. Nolan Michek scored 13 for the Cardinals. Hillsboro will take on Westby Thursday night.

Source: WRJC.com







