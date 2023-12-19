Late Layup Lift Bangor Over Hillsboro Boys
The Hillsboro Tigers Boys basketball team lost a heartbreaker to Bangor 54-53 Tuesday night. Hillsboro took the lead late in the game on a layup by Ben Koopman but Bangor answered with a layup by Nolan Michek to take the lead for good with 5.6 seconds to go. Hillsboro could not convert at the other ended falling in heartbreaking fashion. The loss drops Hillsboro to 2-1 in the conference and 3-4 overall. Bangor improves to 3-0 and 3-2 overall. Ben Koopman led the Tigers with 15points while Isiah Stokes added 13. Bangor was led by Chase Horstman who finished with a game high 24 points. Nolan Michek scored 13 for the Cardinals. Hillsboro will take on Westby Thursday night.
Source: WRJC.com
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 12/19
by WRJC WebMaster on December 20, 2023 at 4:21 PM
-
Late Layup Lift Bangor Over Hillsboro Boys
by WRJC WebMaster on December 20, 2023 at 4:20 PM
-
Arguing over DEI continues as lawmakers approve UW System pay raises
by Bob Hague on December 19, 2023 at 9:04 PM
Months after the money to pay them was budgeted, Universities of Wisconsin employees finally get their pay raises. A legislative committee voted 5-1 on Tuesday, approving 6% pay hikes to some 35,000 employees. UW officials reached agreement with […]
-
UW-Madison announces free educations for Wisconsin tribal members
by Raymond Neupert on December 19, 2023 at 4:36 PM
A UW-Madison education will be free to any enrolled member of Wisconsin’s 11 tribal nations starting next fall. Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin said Monday that the offer includes tuition and all other costs. “It’s crucial that we are […]
-
Local Prep Scores from Monday 12/18
by WRJC WebMaster on December 19, 2023 at 4:18 PM
-
Hillsboro Girls Ride Hot First Half to Victory Over La Farge
by WRJC WebMaster on December 19, 2023 at 4:17 PM
-
Drug Arrest in Juneau County
by WRJC WebMaster on December 19, 2023 at 3:10 PM
-
Pirates Sink Hillsboro at Just-A-Game Fieldhouse
by WRJC WebMaster on December 18, 2023 at 5:40 PM
-
Polivka, Duane Age 85 of Wisconsin Rapids and Formerly of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on December 18, 2023 at 3:52 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.