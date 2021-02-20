Late Free Throw Sinks Mauston in Post Season Matchup with Adams-Friendship

The Mauston Golden Eagles Boys basketball season came to an end Friday night falling to the Adams-Friendship Green Devils in a nail biter 45-44. Mauston got off to a good start and led 19-10 midway thru the first half, but the Green Devils went on a 16-3 run to finish the first half and take a 26-22 lead at the break. Mauston responded with a 7-0 run to take a lead early in the 2nd half and the teams would play neck and neck until the final horn. The Green Devils used a late Caleb Hamilton free throw to take a 1 point lead and Mauston turned the ball over on their final possession to seal the game for the Green Devils. Mauston was led by Brock Massey who finished with a game high 11 points. Adams-Friendship was led by Christian Quinnell who finished with 9 points. Adams Friendship improves to 13-11 on the season and will play at Wisconsin Dells tonight. Mauston finishes its season at 10-13 and says good bye to seniors Ian Flint, Kraig Armstrong, and Braden Benzine.

