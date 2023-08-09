Last defendant sentenced to 37 years in mass shooting at St. Paul bar that left one dead, 14 injured
A St. Paul man has been sentenced to nearly 37 years for his role in a mass shooting at a bar that left one person dead and 14 others injured. Jurors found 35-year-old Terry Lorenzo Brown Jr. guilty in June…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Door County man sent to mental health facility in plea deal on supper club arson, stalking
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 9, 2023 at 12:19 AM
As part of the plea, he was found guilty but not guilty because of mental disease or defect in the fire that severely damaged Mr. G's in Jacksonport.
-
Gov. Tony Evers proposes $1 billion for child care, workforce despite Republican...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 8, 2023 at 10:05 PM
Republicans already rejected Gov. Evers' proposals and are likely to do so again, but the Democratic governor is hopeful this time will be different.
-
Body of missing paddle boarder recovered on Lake Michigan, woman identified as Muskego...
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on August 8, 2023 at 9:27 PM
Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday afternoon the woman's body was found floating off the coast of Port Washington Tuesday morning.
-
What will Popple River, Wisconsin's second-smallest town, do with a 5,000% increase in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 8, 2023 at 7:57 PM
Some of Wisconsin's smallest communities were big winners in the state's revamped system for sending state revenue back to municipalities and counties.
-
Vos rejects Evers’ latest special session request
by Bob Hague on August 8, 2023 at 7:52 PM
Governor Tony Evers has called a September 20 special session of the Wisconsin Legislature. At a Tuesday news conference in Milwaukee, the Democratic governor said he wants lawmakers to take up a $1 billion workforce development package, including […]
-
A Southern Door student is one of 20 named to a new YMCA national youth council
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 8, 2023 at 7:35 PM
Twenty young people ages 16 to 23 are members of the first council, which is aimed at giving youths a greater voice in the YMCA.
-
Indian food, EV chargers included in downtown Green Bay plan; gas station raises concerns
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 8, 2023 at 5:22 PM
A $4 million redevelopment plan for vacant Bank Mutual building includes an Indian restaurant and BP convenience store. The City Council has concerns.
-
Green Bay police worry a crowd is 'stressing the bear out' as they work to remove it from...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 8, 2023 at 3:08 PM
Police are asking the public to avoid the area "as it's starting to cause a public safety issue," said Public Information Officer Jennifer Gonzalez.
-
HS Football Preview – 2023 Wisconsin Dells Chiefs
by WRJC WebMaster on August 8, 2023 at 3:03 PM
