Last call for expanded DNC bar times bill

State Senate Republicans have blocked – for now – an attempt to expand bar hours in Milwaukee for the Democratic National Convention this summer. The bill would have moved the bar close to 4:00 am during the duration of the Convention. “Whether you agree with the Democrats or not, you have thousands of Democrats coming […]

Source: WRN.com





