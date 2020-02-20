Last call for expanded DNC bar times bill
State Senate Republicans have blocked – for now – an attempt to expand bar hours in Milwaukee for the Democratic National Convention this summer. The bill would have moved the bar close to 4:00 am during the duration of the Convention. “Whether you agree with the Democrats or not, you have thousands of Democrats coming […]
Source: WRN.com
