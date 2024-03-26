Larvick, James E. Age 82 of Sparta

James E. Larvick, age 82, of Sparta, WI, went home to Heaven on March 21, 2024.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, March 28, 2024, 12:00pm at New Life Assembly of God Church, Sparta, WI. Pastor Randy Williamson will officiate. Family and friends are invited for visitation Thursday, March 28, 10:00am until the time of service at the church. Burial will take place at a later date in the Hilltop Rest Cemetery, Ontario, WI.

Torkelson Funeral Home of Sparta, WI, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

Source: WRJC.com







