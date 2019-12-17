Larson, Carroll Elisabeth Age 87 of New Lisbon

Carroll Elisabeth Larson, age 87 of New Lisbon, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, December 15th at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston, WI. She was born on April 12, 1932, in Oakdale, WI to Peter and Elisabeth (Jensen) Quist. She graduated from New Lisbon High School earning the honors of Badger Girls State and Salutatorian of the Class of 1950. She continued her education at Juneau County Teachers College, where she met her future husband William. The two united in marriage on June 20, 1953. They had two children, Beverly and Wayne. “Mrs. Larson” was a lifelong teacher in the public-school system beginning her career in the Tomah School District where she taught 6th Grade at Oakdale Elementary School. She continued to teach there for several years and then was offered a job in New Lisbon where she again taught 6th Grade and taught the first QUEST class sponsored by the New Lisbon Lions Club. She retired in 1992. Carroll was an active member of the New Lisbon Lioness Club, the Oak Grove Homemakers, and the New Lisbon Methodist Church. She also served as a project leader for the I-90 Eagles 4-H Club and was involved in the American Legion Auxiliary. Carroll enjoyed a variety of hobbies, including bowling with her fun-loving friends and “daughters,” quilting with her neighbor Hilda, traveling with her family, sewing costumes for the school’s musicals and madrigal dinners, gardening and musky fishing with Bill, playing cards, and always attending music and sporting events of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter Beverly (Jeff) Rood – New Lisbon, WI; daughter-in-law Vikki Larson – Verona, WI; grandchildren Kristi (Christopher) Rood De-Angelis – Newport, Ri, Kari (Michael) Dvorak –

New Lisbon, WI, Danielle (Will) Bendt – Sun Prairie, WI; Brianna Larson – Sun Prairie, WI; Brandon (Fiance Whitney Hanson) Larson – Platteville, WI; great grandchildren Amelia & Zoey Dvorak, Cooper & Eli Bendt and Audrey Daggett; special niece Marlene (Jerry) Trautsch and cousins Hollis and Alyce Herbison.

Carroll was preceded in death by her husband William in 2011, her son Wayne in 2015, her parents Peter and Elisabeth Quist, her father and mother-in-law Emil and Birdie Larson, brother Duane Quist, sister in law Doris Quist and nephews Michael and Peter Quist.

Heartfelt thanks to the many special caregivers that have been with her at home over the last few years and to Dr. Ann Fenwick, Dr. Timothy Hinton and most recently the staff at Mile Bluff Medical Center for their care and support of her life well-lived.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 21st, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St) in New Lisbon. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at the Hare Funeral Home on Friday, December 20th from 5:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. and also on Saturday from 10:00a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the Orange Township Cemetery. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhome.com

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.