Larry with the Pink Collar, a year later: Catch up with Tegan Griffith, her celebrity dog
Tegan Griffith found a puppy in a ditch in the Northwoods of Wisconsin a year ago and created a canine sensation on Twitter.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
