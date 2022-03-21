Lariden, Mary Jane Age 92 of Reedsburg

Mary Jane (Pfaff) Laridaen, age 92, of Reedsburg, WI, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Our House Assisted Living. She was born on May 30, 1929 on the farm in the Township of Summit, the daughter of Walter and Alice (Bass) Pfaff. On May 7, 1954, she was united in marriage to Jerome Lyle “George” Laridaen.

Mary had many talents. She loved to sew, cook, bake, can and garden. She loved being outside, and loved to mow the lawn. She was the hired-hand on the farm. Mary always put her children first!

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jerome “George” Laridaen; son William (Rita) Laridaen; daughter-in-law Patricia Laridaen; brothers Carl (Jane) Pfaff, and Don (Donna) Pfaff.

Mary is survived by her children, Rick (Mary) Laridaen of Lyndon Station, and Cheryl (Jerome) Rose of Reedsburg; grandson Jeff (Cristyn) Laridaen of Reedsburg; granddaughter Jenny Tourdot of Reedsburg; great-granddaughters Piper Laridaen and Kelly Tourdot; step-grandchildren Aimee, Damon and Juliana; step-great-grandchildren Ivy Baker and Aiden Kinsman; many nieces and nephews, along with other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Mary will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at the Farber Funeral Home in Reedsburg with Chaplain Daniel Farber officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M., and on Friday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Burial will be made in Calvary Cemetery in Reedsburg.

The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.

Source: WRJC.com







