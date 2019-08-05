Lankey, Russell Age 93 of Tomah

Russell Lankey died peacefully at the Morrow Home in Sparta, WI on July 25, 2019 at the age of 93.

A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, August 12, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, 525 Superior Ave. Pastor King will officiate. Burial will be at the Oak Grove Cemetery with military honors.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday, August 11, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., and at the church on Monday, August 12, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.