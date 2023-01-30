Lankey, Jeffrey J. Age 54 of Elroy

Jeffrey J. Lankey, age 54 years, of Elroy, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at his home.

He was born on April 6, 1968 to Charles and Veda (Huffman) Lankey in Hillsboro. Jeff graduated from the Reedsburg High School and later from UW Whitewater and Cardinal Stritch with a Master’s Degree.

Jeff was united in marriage to Ann Hondel on May 14, 1988 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Reedsburg.

They lived in Wonewoc, Reedsburg and Elroy. Jeff served several years as Village Clerk in Wonewoc and 17 years as Business Manager at the Royall School District.

There were many things Jeff enjoyed, some of those included a ride along with police officers, listening to the scanner, going to the casino, going out to eat, taking cruises and traveling on vacations, hanging out with family and friends and he sure liked his Pepsi.

He was a member of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lyndon Station.

Survivors include his wife, Ann Lankey; step mother, Mona Lankey; siblings, Scott (Theresa) Huffman, Steve (Lori) Lankey and their kids, Kelly and Mitchell, and Jim (Arlys) Lankey; and brother-in-law, Mike (Georgene) Hondel.

He was preceded in death by his father, Chuck; mother, Veda; in-laws, Frank & Barbara Hondel and their K-9 kids, Sammy and Brody.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lyndon Station with Father Cryton and Deacon Tom officiating. Burial will be in the St. Theresa’s Catholic Cemetery in Union Center. Friends may call at the Picha Funeral Home in Elroy on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. For online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com

