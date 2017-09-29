Langer, Lyall G., age 77, of rural Hillsboro

Lyall G. Langer, age 77 years, of rural Hillsboro, passed away on Thursday, September 28, 2017 at Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital in Hillsboro, Wisconsin.

He was born on September 30, 1939 to Gilbert and Katherine (Woelfl) Langer, he was the second oldest of four children. He graduated from Mauston High School in 1957.

Lyall married his high school sweetheart, Karen Smith, on August 13, 1960 and they had two children, Mark Langer and Kim (Langer) Garman. In 1965, they moved the family to a dairy farm in rural Hillsboro. He took pride in purchasing the farm and working the land. Lyall and Karen managed the farm for 43 years until retiring in 2008. He served on the Town of Greenwood Board and the Ambulance Association. Lyall loved to play a good game of Sequence with family. His hobbies included restoring his Model T and Allis Chalmers WD-45 (wide axle, of course) and woodworking. He took pride in the land he worked and the farm he would dream of having as a young lad. In his retirement, he enjoyed keeping his lawn immaculately groomed. The family is well aware that it will be a challenge to meet his high standards. The family has already been informed that the next mowing will be straight down the lawn, not crisscross.

Survivors include his wife, Karen; son, Mark (Laura) Langer; daughter, Kim (Duane) Garman; grandchildren, Cody, Tyler, Samantha and Lacy; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Talon, Jrake, Aubrey and Tenley; siblings, Marlene Householder, Terry (Deb) Langer and Sherry (John) Eastman; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his Parents and brother-in-law, Arnold Householder.

As per Lyall’s wishes, a private gathering will be held for close family at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Chasing Daylight Animal Shelter in Tomah, WI.

The Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro is assisting with arrangements, those wishing to send messages to the family may do so via the guestbook at www.pichafuneralhomes.com

Source: WRJC.com

