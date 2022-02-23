Langer, Betty J. Age 88 of Mauston

Betty J. Langer, of Mauston, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 10, 2022 just a few days short of her 89th birthday.

She is survived by her three children: Dave (Terri) Langer, of Reedsburg; Tim Langer, of Columbus, of Columbus and Barb Langer, of Mauston; her sisters: Ruth Bennett, of Nekoosa, Deloris Hubman, of Racine and Carol Larkin, of Chicago, IL as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents: Adolph and Clara (Sizer) Prochnow; her husband: Francis and her sister: Alice Prochnow.

A private family service will be held at a later date. You are invited to watch a reflection of Betty’s life which can be found on her obituary page at www.hooffuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, take a few moments to do something for someone special in your life. Life is limited, make it count.

The family would like to thank Cottage Care Assisted Living and St. Croix Hospice for the care and time spent Betty in her final days.

The Hoof Funeral Home in Reedsburg is serving the family.

Source: WRJC.com







