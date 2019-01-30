Landmark Services Co-op Elects New Board Members
The Cottage Grove-based Landmark Services Cooperative wrapped up its annual meeting last week with the election of its 2019 board members.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Report: Foxconn reconsidering plans to build LCD panels at huge Racine County campus10 hours ago
- No mail delivery for many Wisconsin residents as cold strikes state10 hours ago
- Watch cans of soda and beer exploding in the cold10 hours ago
- Reuters: Foxconn to roll back plans on Wisconsin LCD factory12 hours ago
- Kulp, Testin to Re-Introduce ROPS Rebate Bill15 hours ago
- Animals Escape Injury in Fall Creek Barn Fire15 hours ago
- Landmark Services Co-op Elects New Board Members15 hours ago
- Badgers extend win streak to four20 hours ago
- Shorthanded Bucks knock off Pistons20 hours ago
- Wisconsin Firearms Coalition – Wisconsin Firearms Coalition misfires with claim agai...24 hours ago
- Mauston United Methodist Church Will Serve as Shelter During Hash Winter Weather2 days ago
- Evers Declares State of Emergency for Entire State Due to Upcoming Winter Weather2 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.