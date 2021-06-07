Lambeau to host Wisconsin-Notre Dame game in 2026

Lambeau Field will host a Wisconsin Badgers vs. Notre Dame football game in 2026, after the 2020 game was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

     

Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com



