Lambeau Field will remain closed

The Green Bay Packers announced Thursday that Lambeau Field and the team-run operations at Titletown District will remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic until at least April 24. Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers earlier this week issued a “Safer at Home” order directing people to stay at home as much as possible until April 24. […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.