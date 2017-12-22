Lambeau Field disturbance caused by former contract employee

Green Bay Police say a former contract worker at Lambeau Field is in custody, after a disturbance at the home of the Packers on Friday afternoon. Police were called to the sports venue just after 1:00 pm Friday for what Chief Andrew Smith said was originally a call was for an active shooter on the property. […]

