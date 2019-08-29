Lambeau Field arrests, ejections: Aug. 29
Arrests, ejections and #scannersquawk tweets from the Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs game on Aug. 29, 2019 at Lambeau Field.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Health officials warn: stop vaping THC products12 hours ago
- THC cartridges become focus of vaping injuries; Milwaukee dealers making $2 million a mont...15 hours ago
- How many cards for Korean War veteran's 91st birthday? More than family dreamed possi...16 hours ago
- Wisconsin Catholic school teacher accused of sex abuse passed 11 background checks, offici...17 hours ago
- JFC and AG Kaul reach agreement on settlement scuffle18 hours ago
- Attorneys for Cephus’ accusers say their clients have been threatened on social media20 hours ago
- Richland County Home Explosion And Fire Kills Woman, Injures Husband22 hours ago
- Defense Attorney Tries To Have Cadaver Dog Evidence Tossed22 hours ago
- Three Possible Candidates Consider Running for Congressman Duffy’s Seat22 hours ago
- Organic Valley Now 100% Powered with Renewable Energy1 day ago
- Menomonie Man Killed in Tractor Mishap1 day ago
- Workshops Aim to Inform Farmers, Food Entrepreneurs About Grants1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.