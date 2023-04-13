Lake Michigan water levels are high and will keep rising, but nowhere near record levels
A very wet March contributed to higher levels this year than in 2022, but they’re expected to be less than recent years that caused extensive damage
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Wisconsin college students turned out in big numbers on campuses for the Supreme Court...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 13, 2023 at 11:01 AM
A number of voting wards on or near college campuses in Wisconsin show students cast ballots near midterm-level.
-
-
When will we get a third lane between Appleton and Green Bay? 5 things to know about the...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 13, 2023 at 10:02 AM
The overall goal of the project is to improve the flow of traffic, construct a safer highway for travel and increase the capacity for cars.
-
Wausau writer's book about food and drink on Titanic released as paperback | Wisconsin Lit
by Wausau Daily Herald on April 13, 2023 at 10:01 AM
Author Veronica Hinke will also appear at upcoming events about her book, "The Last Night on the Titanic: Unsinkable Drinking, Dining and Style."
-
Door County Candle owners win big - really big - on NBC game show 'The Wall'
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 12, 2023 at 8:39 PM
Christiana and Nic Trapani plan to use the money for business improvements and expansion following the success of their Ukraine Candle relief efforts.
-
Family files lawsuit against Ascension St. Elizabeth for daughter's death
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 12, 2023 at 8:16 PM
The family of Grace Schara filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Outagamie County Circuit Court.
-
Two bodies found after Crivitz house fire
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 12, 2023 at 7:12 PM
As the fire was being suppressed, the bodies were located.
-
Indigenous writers decry planned destruction of literary exhibit at Wisconsin Center in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 12, 2023 at 6:45 PM
The exhibit, 'Portals and Writings Celebrating Wisconsin Authors,' was installed at the Milwaukee convention center in 1998.
-
Juneau County Meetings
by WRJC WebMaster on April 12, 2023 at 6:35 PM
