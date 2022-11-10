Lake Geneva woman hits an occupied squad car, flees the scene, crashes and rolls her vehicle
A Lake Geneva woman faces charges after hitting an occupied squad car, fleeing police at speeds of up to 100 mph down Highway 50 and then rolling her vehicle over.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos signals he will seek to modify state abortion ban, calls for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 10, 2022 at 9:25 PM
Vos also said he might seek compromise with Gov. Tony Evers on issues such as public school funding and expansion of private vouchers.
-
Fisher, LaVern Age 84 of Oxford
by WRJC WebMaster on November 10, 2022 at 9:24 PM
-
Food from the heart: These young East High chefs prepare 25 meals for families in need
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 10, 2022 at 9:08 PM
The meals will be distributed through the school's Eats for East meal program which supports food insecure families.
-
Majority of Oconto County voters wanted Republicans to lead
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 10, 2022 at 8:01 PM
The Nov. 8 election results indicate that Oconto County voters chose the Republican candidates in every case.
-
Bezemek, Frank R. Age 88 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on November 10, 2022 at 4:03 PM
-
Kewaunee gets ready to kick off the holiday season with Christkindlmarkt, parade, county...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 10, 2022 at 4:01 PM
The two-day, German-style Christkindlmarkt will have about 30 artisan and craft vendors, with the Holiday Parade taking place on its first day.
-
Wisconsin election, 1st Assembly: Kitchens retains seat for fifth term
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 10, 2022 at 3:28 PM
With 91% of the votes counted, Rep. Joel Kitchens, R-Sturgeon Bay, had garnered 19,864 votes, or 62.5% of ballots cast.
-
Nurse from Pierce County, Wisconsin, charged with amputating patient's foot without his...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 10, 2022 at 3:13 PM
The nurse told two other nurses at shift change that day that she was "going to cut off the victim's foot for comfort," the criminal complaint said.
-
Wisconsin election, 1st Senate: Jacque reelected for second term
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 10, 2022 at 3:11 PM
This will be Jacque's second term as a state senator after representing the 2nd Assembly District for four consecutive terms from 2011 to 2019.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.