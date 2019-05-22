Lake Delton Woman Admits Stealing More Than $358K

A 54-year-old Lake Delton woman admits she embezzled more than 358-thousand dollars from two bank accounts. Stephanie Czuprynko was the bookkeeper for the Dells-Delton Emergency Medical Services and the Lake Delton Fire Department Commission at the time. She says she took the money to cover gambling debts. The F-B-I began its investigation in November. Federal prosecutors say the thefts date back at least to 2016.

