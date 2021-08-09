Lake Delton Police Investigating Shooting In Kalahari Resort Parking Lot

Lake Delton police are investigating a shooting in the Kalahari Resort parking lot early Sunday morning. Officers were called to the location at about 12:30 a-m. They were told the wounded person had been involved in a domestic disturbance. No names have been released. Dells-Delton E-M-S treated the victim, then transported them to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. All of the parties involved in the disturbance were still at the scene when authorities arrived. No charges have been announced.

