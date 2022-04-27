Lake Delton Police Chief Fully Reinstated After 2 Months On Leave

The Lake Delton Village Board of Trustees has decided to reinstate the city’s police chief and director of public safety. Daniel Hardman has been on paid administrative leave for the last two months during an independent investigation. W-M-T-V reports that during a closed-door meeting Monday night board members concluded that Hardman’s conduct didn’t warrant disciplinary action. The local firefighters’ union had called for his removal in February, saying Hardman’s treatment of E-M-S personnel was “demeaning and nothing short of humiliating.” It said he had “decimated” morale.

Source: WRJC.com







