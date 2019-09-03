Lake Delton Man Could face Up to 38 years in Prison after Attempted Kidnapping

A 22-year-old suspect is facing some serious prison time if he is convicted of child abduction, burglary and recklessly causing physical harm to a child charges. Lake Delton Police Chief Daniel Hardman is giving the state Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation credit for tracking down James Sellers. A D-N-A swab from Sellers matched samples from the scene where the victim was grabbed last May. She suffered minor injuries but was found safe outside her bedroom window. Sellers could be sentenced to 38 years in prison if found guilty.

