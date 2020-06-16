Lake Decorah Water Quality Advisory

Date: Tuesday, June 16, 2020

A water quality advisory is being issued for Lake Decorah due to high levels of Escherichia coli (E. Coli). For your safety, do not swim or ingest lake water. E. Coli levels in waterways can change rapidly. It is best to always use caution.

E. Coli is naturally occurring in waterways. It is only when it reaches a certain level that a beach or other public access is then closed to protect the health of the public. It is always important to never drink water from a waterway, watch small children closely, and wash hands before eating to reduce the risk of becoming sick. E. Coli infection usually occurs when the bacteria gets into an individuals’ mouth. Keep children who are unable to keep water out of their mouths while playing out of water. Make sure to wash hands well after being in the water and before eating any food. If you choose to continue to fish on Decorah Lake, please wash your hands thoroughly after handling the fish.

Symptoms of E. Coli include:

? Nausea

? Vomiting

? Stomach cramps (abdominal pain)

? Diarrhea that often is bloody

? Fever of about 100 F to 101 F

(37.7 C to 38.3 C)

? General discomfort

? Loss of appetite

? Mild dehydration

For more information contact City Administrator Randy Reeg at 608-847-6676 or cityadmin@mauston.com.

Source: WRJC.com







