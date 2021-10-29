Lady Wolves Bounce Bangor 3-1 in Sectional Semi-Final Game To Get 1 Game Within First Ever State Appearance
The Wonewoc-Center Wolves opened up on fire against the Bangor Cardinals in a WIAA Division 4 Sectional Semi-Final game Thursday night. The Lady Wolves jumped out to a 9-3 lead over the Cardinals only to see that lead evaporated into a Bangor opening set victory. In past games and seasons Wonewoc-Center may have had a letdown and dropped the match to the opposing team, but not this Lady Wolves squad. The Lady Wolves mission is to earn the team’s first trip to the state tournament in school history. Wonewoc-Center took the next three sets to get a game within the State Tournament in Green Bay. Wonewoc-Center won the matchup with Bangor 3-1 by scores of 21-25, 25-21, 25-16, and 25-20. The Wolves were led by Senior Nichole Totzke who had 18kills and 9blks. Sophmores Jaelyn Stowe, Kelsey Justman, and Bryn Ertel also came through in the clutch for Wonewoc-Center. Kelsey had 17kills, while Stowe notched 44 assists, and Bryn Ertel added 6 big kills and 5 blocks. Wonewoc-Center will travel to Highland Saturday night for the Sectional Championship game against the Cardinals. If you can’t make it to the game tune in to NOW92oneFM and WRJC.com Saturday night with coverage beginning at 6:40pm.
Source: WRJC.com
-
Lady Wolves Bounce Bangor 3-1 in Sectional Semi-Final Game To Get 1 Game Within First...
by WRJC WebMaster on October 29, 2021 at 3:27 PM
-
Kurtz, Marklein Purple Heart Highway Bill Passes Both Houses
by WRJC WebMaster on October 29, 2021 at 2:36 PM
-
Kosinski, Ronald Walter Age 87 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on October 29, 2021 at 2:22 PM
-
Fort McCoy's Afghan refugees population equals a small city. Here is what we know about...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 29, 2021 at 2:00 PM
Fort McCoy is one of several military installations housing Afghan evacuees fleeing Taliban rule.
-
In September, Wisconsinites who were not yet fully vaccinated died at a rate 18 times...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 28, 2021 at 11:10 PM
Throughout the month of September, people who are not fully vaccinated died from COVID-19 at a rate 18 times higher than fully vaccinated people.
-
'Please don't do this, I have a baby!': Woman describes attack on De Pere trail in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 28, 2021 at 10:30 PM
The victim told investigators she fought off her attacker, then pretended to pass out in an attempt to end the assault.
-
Q&A: When and how Wisconsin children may be able to get a COVID vaccine
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 28, 2021 at 8:42 PM
Approval of a vaccine for children 5 to 11 could come next week.
-
Fighter jets tracked plane over Wisconsin before it crashed in Oconto County leaving...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 28, 2021 at 8:28 PM
Dispatch center told the pilot appeared to be unresponsive before plane descended out of sight.
-
Nearly 180 reports made to DOJ regarding clergy, institutional abuse in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 28, 2021 at 8:24 PM
Of the reports received, 80% have been reports of abuse, while 20% have related to how an institution handled a claim of abuse.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.