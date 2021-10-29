Lady Wolves Bounce Bangor 3-1 in Sectional Semi-Final Game To Get 1 Game Within First Ever State Appearance

The Wonewoc-Center Wolves opened up on fire against the Bangor Cardinals in a WIAA Division 4 Sectional Semi-Final game Thursday night. The Lady Wolves jumped out to a 9-3 lead over the Cardinals only to see that lead evaporated into a Bangor opening set victory. In past games and seasons Wonewoc-Center may have had a letdown and dropped the match to the opposing team, but not this Lady Wolves squad. The Lady Wolves mission is to earn the team’s first trip to the state tournament in school history. Wonewoc-Center took the next three sets to get a game within the State Tournament in Green Bay. Wonewoc-Center won the matchup with Bangor 3-1 by scores of 21-25, 25-21, 25-16, and 25-20. The Wolves were led by Senior Nichole Totzke who had 18kills and 9blks. Sophmores Jaelyn Stowe, Kelsey Justman, and Bryn Ertel also came through in the clutch for Wonewoc-Center. Kelsey had 17kills, while Stowe notched 44 assists, and Bryn Ertel added 6 big kills and 5 blocks. Wonewoc-Center will travel to Highland Saturday night for the Sectional Championship game against the Cardinals. If you can’t make it to the game tune in to NOW92oneFM and WRJC.com Saturday night with coverage beginning at 6:40pm.

