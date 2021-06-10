Lady Rockets Put up 8 Runs in 4th Inning to Defeat North Crawford and Advance in Post Season

The New Lisbon Rocket softball team moved on to the WIAA D5 Regional Semi-finals by defeating North Crawford 10-3 Wednesday night. New Lisbon trailed 1-0 heading into the 4th inning but put up 8 runs in the 4th to grab a lead they would never give up. Sam Spaniol gave up 3 unearned runs on just 1 hit over 7 innings of work while striking out 12 batters. Hope Baumgart went 4-4 with 3 runs at the plate. New Lisbon improves to 7-8 on the season and will play top seeded De Soto Monday evening.

Other Softball Scores WIAA Regional Quarter Finals

Division 5

Kickapoo 16 Weston 1

Division 4

Brookwood 12 Necedah 8

Source: WRJC.com







