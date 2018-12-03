Lady Golden Eagles Struggle to Score in 55-15 loss to Tomah
The Mauston girls’ basketball team never got their offense going in a 55-15 setback to Tomah on Friday night. Leading scorer Kiandra Spaulding had to sit out much of the first half with foul trouble and Tomah took advantage building a 36-9 halftime lead. Mauston was led by Spauldings’ 7 points and Lauren Franek chipped in with 4 points. Emma Liek led the Timberwolves with 15 points. Mauston drops to 0-3 on the season and the Timberwolves improved to 4-0. Mauston returns home tomorrow (Tuesday 12/4) night to take on Juneau County rivals the New Lisbon Rockets, a game that can be heard on NOW92one FM and wrjc.com with tipoff at 7pm.
Source: WRJC.com
