Lady Golden Eagles Struggle to Get Offense going in 48-21 Loss to Westfield

Mauston struggled offensively in a 48-21 loss to the Westfield Lady Pioneers. Abigail Wallace hit three big 3 pointers to help Westfield pull away for the victory. Matti Wafle led the Golden Eagles in scoring with 7 points. Mauston drops to 1-2 in South Central Conference play and 1-9 overall. The Golden Eagles return to action on Monday when they hit the road to take on the Necedah Cardinals. That game can be heard on NOW92one FM and WRJC.com

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.