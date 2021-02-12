Lady Golden Eagles Snap Long Losing Streak Cruise By Necedah 52-30

The Mauston Golden Eagles girls’ basketball team snapped a 47 game losing streak Thursday night by cruising by the Necedah Lady Cardinals 52-30 in each team’s season finale. Mauston inside combination of Amelia Gunther and Hannah Lemmons was too much for Necedah to handle. Gunther finished with a game high 19points while Lemons added 12. Necedah played shorthanded all season and finishes its varsity season at 0-3. The Lady Cardinals were led by Paige Lowery and Taylor Anderson who each had 8 points. Mauston who also got 11 points from Elle Horn finishes its season at 1-17. Seniors Hannah Lemmons and Rylee Guajardo were honored during the game for Mauston.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.