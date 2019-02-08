Lady Golden Eagles Offense Continues to Struggle in 38-25 Loss to Westfield

The Mauston Golden Eagles once again failed to get their offense on track in a 38-25 road loss to Westfield Friday night. Mauston scored just 10 points in the first half but trailed by only 7. Westfield was able to pull away in the 2nd half behind 12 points from Alexa Brakebush. Mauston tried to rally in the 2nd half but couldn’t get any closer than the 7 point halftime deficit. Lauren Franek led the Golden Eagles with 8 points in the loss. Mauston fell to 2-6 in South Central Conference play and 3-14 overall.

