Lady Golden Eagles Lock up Outright Conference Championship by Cruising Past Papermakers

The Mauston Lady Golden Eagles Volleyball team jumped out to a 20-1 lead and never looked back in their outright conference championship clinching victory over the Nekoosa Papermakers Tuesday night. Mauston ended up sweeping Nekoosa by scores of 25-7, 25-16, and 25-14. The win moved Mauston to 9-0 in South Central Conference action and 24-4 overall. Mauston secured an outright conference championship on senior night in front of their home fans. Mauston honored seniors Anna McLintock, Anah June, Samantha Thrasher, Marina Orlowski, and Samantha Kobylski before the game. Mauston will now have 9 days off before closing out their season in Westfield a week from Thursday. Mauston will likely also find out their first playoff foe by the beginning of next week.

