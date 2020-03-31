Lack of poll workers across Wisconsin, flood of absentee ballots spark fears votes will go uncounted
Nearly 60% of Wisconsin municipalities are short on poll workers, and election officials are worried even more won’t show up on April 7.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
