Lac du Flambeau man denied appeal in brutal murder in Iron County

The State Supreme Court has denied an appeal to one of several men convicted in a brutal murder in northern Wisconsin. Joseph Lussier was convicted in 2018 in the death of Wayne Valliere Jr. Police say Lussier and four other men drove Valliere out to rural Iron County and shot and beat him to death […]

Source: WRN.com







