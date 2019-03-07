La Valle Man Facing Drug Charge in Juneau County

A La Valle man was pulled over by State Patrol after he made a turn without using his signal and was also across the cross walk while stopped at a red light. The trooper made contact with 34 year old Nicholas Smith on February 26th in the City of Mauston. Smith apologized to the trooper stating he was looking for a trailer park on his phone and wasn’t paying attention. The trooper noted that Smith appeared fidgety in his vehicle. Smith also appeared to be hiding something. The trooper asked Smith what he was hiding and he showed the trooper a vape pen. The vape pen smelled of marijuana and had a yellow waxy substance on it. Smith is being charged with Possession of THC and Misdemeanor Bail Jumping.

Source: WRJC.com





