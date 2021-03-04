La Niña could bring 'roller coaster' weather across Wisconsin this spring as high water levels could bring coastal flooding in some areas
Meteorologist Kurt Kotenberg said lake and river levels, snowfall totals and frost depths across the state are the same or lower than last year, making the threat of flooding on par with average seasons.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
As Republicans welcome maskless crowd, Democrats say those following COVID-19 precautions...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 4, 2021 at 2:29 PM
The crowd of people gathering together without face masks again rings alarm bells for Democratic lawmakers.
Wisconsin's promised vaccine registry site has launched with just one vaccinator while...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 4, 2021 at 2:25 PM
Several local health departments who were listed as part of the pilot program said this week that they have not participated in any pilot testing.
Dirt is opening a second location next to Dave & Buster's: find out when | Streetwise
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 4, 2021 at 2:16 PM
Dave & Buster's is gaining a new neighbor: Dirt Juicery, who is opening their second location in Bay Park Square Mall.
Brown County declared racism a public health crisis. Advocates say that's only step one.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 4, 2021 at 1:00 PM
County officials vowed to tackle inequities that are linked to shorter life spans.
Wisconsin has newfound clout in Congress in an area critical to the state's economy:...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 4, 2021 at 12:01 PM
Sen. Tammy Baldwin said her new role would create opportunities to do things for Wisconsin agriculture as well as rural communities.
A fiery train derailment in Weyauwega forced 3,000 from their homes 25 years ago. Here's...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on March 4, 2021 at 11:42 AM
"Firefighters know that they need to be more careful in responding to incidents like that," Weyauwega Fire Chief Tom Cullen said.
Budget proposal would help schools drop race-based mascots
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 4, 2021 at 1:56 AM
Gov. Tony Evers' proposed budget includes $400,000 to help local school districts that still have race-based mascots transition to another nickname.
Chancellor: Normal fall semester at UW-Madison hinges on vaccinations
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 4, 2021 at 12:50 AM
A normal fall semester at UW-Madison will depend on the pace of vaccinations for faculty, staff and students, the school's top leader said
