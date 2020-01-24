La Farge Woman Injured in One Vehicle Accident

Vernon County Sheriff John B. Spears reports: One vehicle accident, the driver, and lone occupant, Cailey Russell, of La Farge, Wisconsin was traveling west-bound on County Road P when she lost control on the snow-covered roadway. Russell’s vehicle overturned and came to rest in the ditch. Russell was transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries by the La Farge Ambulance service.

Source: WRJC.com





