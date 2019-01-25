La Crosse Woman Facing 4th Offense OWI

Ashley M Gingrasso, 31 years of age, from LaCrosse WI has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Tomah Post, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 4th offense, with one child in the vehicle under the age of 16.

Ms. Gingrasso was driving a vehicle which became disabled on interstate I90 at milepost 10 west.

A WSP trooper stopped to check on the vehicle. The trooper noticed Ms. Gingrasso was slurring her words and had the odor of intoxicants on her breath. Upon further investigation, Ms. Gingrasso was arrested for operating while intoxicated 4th offense with a minor under 16 years of age. Ms.

Gingrasso was additionally charged with possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, open intoxicants, and bail jumping.

“Pursuant to the direction of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, as found in Supreme Court Rule 20:3.6,

Trial Publicly, you are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.”

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.