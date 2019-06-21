La Crosse Police:  Man’s Death Considered Accidental

An investigation by La Crosse police indicates the death of a man whose body was found in February was accidental. An autopsy determined Juan Gonzalez Mejia had been drinking and he died of hypothermia. Mejia was reported missing in late January. Witnesses say they saw the 24-year-old man walking down a La Crosse street January 24th. His body was found two weeks later and there were no obvious signs of foul play.

Source: WRJC.com





