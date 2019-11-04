La Crosse Police Investigate Weekend Shooting Death

La Crosse police haven’t released the name of the person who was found shot to death on the city’s north side Saturday night. Police say the call reporting a shooting came in at about 9:40 P-M. They found the victim near Copeland Park and he was taken to a La Crosse hospital, but he died before doctors could save him. Investigators are hoping a witness will step forward with information to help them find the shooter.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.