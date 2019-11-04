La Crosse Police Investigate Weekend Shooting Death
La Crosse police haven’t released the name of the person who was found shot to death on the city’s north side Saturday night. Police say the call reporting a shooting came in at about 9:40 P-M. They found the victim near Copeland Park and he was taken to a La Crosse hospital, but he died before doctors could save him. Investigators are hoping a witness will step forward with information to help them find the shooter.
Source: WRJC.com
