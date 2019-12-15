La Crosse Man Uninjured in Vernon County Road Slide Off

On Thursday, December 12, 2019 at approximately 6:07PM, The Vernon County Dispatch Center received a call from a passerby of a one vehicle accident that occurred on State Highway 35 & Nickelatti Lane in the Town of Bergen. Keith A. Fritz, 33 of La Crosse WI, was traveling northbound on State Highway 35. The vehicle blew a tire and Fritz lost control of the vehicle, causing the vehicle to strike the ditch and come to a rest on its driver’s side. Fritz was able to crawl out of the vehicle and did not sustain any injuries. Assisting The Vernon County Sheriff’s office at the scene was Genoa Fire, Genoa EMS, Tri-State Ambulance and CW Towing Service.

