La Crosse Man Sentenced For Deadly October 2018 Crash in Sauk County

The sentence is 66 years in prison for a western Wisconsin man convicted in a fatal Sauk County drunken driving crash. Fifty-nine-year-old Albart Shores of La Crosse was sentenced for the October 2018 crash that killed Whitetail Golf Course owner Scot Miller and school bus company owner Dave Howe. Shores was convicted on 15 charges in April. Authorities say he was drunk and had cocaine in his system when his vehicle hit the other S-U-V, causing it to roll on I-90/94 near Wisconsin Dells.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.