La Crosse Man Leads Authorities on High Speed Chase Throughout Juneau County  

A La Crosse man led local authorities on a high speed chase thru Juneau County on March 29th. A State Trooper noticed a vehicle failing to move over or slow down for Juneau County vehicle that was picking up debris on the interstate. The trooper activated his lights and siren to initiate a stop. The vehicle driven by a man later identified as 49 year old Stanley Baker failed to pull over and led the trooper on a high speed chase. Baker exited the interstate and turned on to 12/16 going thru Lyndon Station. The trooper contacted local authorities to help in the pursuit. Baker eventually pulled into a residence and ran into a wooded swampy area. Authorities eventually tracked down Baker, who said he did not pull over for authorities because he had a warrant out for his arrest. Baker told authorities he had recently started using drugs again and had not contacted his parole officer for several weeks. Baker is facing a charge of Attempting to Flee or Elude an Officer.

Source: WRJC.com





