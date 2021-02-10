La Crosse man convicted of sexual assault from incident in 2010 after kit is tested in 2018
A serial sex offender is convicted after a rape kit is tested after evidence was gathered eight years after the incident.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday February 9th
by WRJC WebMaster on February 10, 2021 at 4:05 AM
New Lisbon Comeback Effort Falls Short as Season Comes to an End at Weston in Girls...
by WRJC WebMaster on February 10, 2021 at 4:03 AM
Wisconsin woman charged in spitting incident with Black teen tried to change her name
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 10, 2021 at 2:07 AM
A Shorewood lawyer facing a hate crime charge related to a Black Lives Matter march last summer tried to change her name, citing harassment.
Thousands of Wisconsin vaccine appointments have been canceled or delayed because of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 10, 2021 at 1:41 AM
With many now being eligible for a second dose, the demand will only get higher. Some health systems have stopped scheduling appointments altogether.
Brown County providers 'ration vaccines' as Bellin Health doctor worries about allotted...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 10, 2021 at 1:24 AM
The next phase of residents will become eligible to get a vaccine starting March 1. That includes teachers, grocers and people in group housing.
Prominent GOP donor asks state Supreme Court to block latest Tony Evers mask mandate
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 10, 2021 at 1:07 AM
The latest legal challenge to Evers' emergency orders asks the state Supreme Court to intervene.
Here's why Green Bay schools moved up the start of in-person classes by a month
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 10, 2021 at 12:48 AM
A Green Bay School Board majority felt that precautions, and a decline in numbers of COVID-19 cases, made it safe to resume in-person classes March 1
Second case of new coronavirus variant detected in Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on February 10, 2021 at 12:23 AM
A second case of a new coronavirus variant has been detected in Wisconsin, according to the state Department of Health Services. Dr. Ryan Westergaard, the state’s chief medical officer, said this could be the tip of the iceberg. […]
